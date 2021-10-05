Lisa Weaver’s Mural

If you head down to Old Town near Bullock’s Bistro on the side of the Weaver and Devore Warehouse, you’ll see the mural that was painted by Lisa Weaver, and for this True North Tale, I sat down with Lisa and talked to her about her mural and my chat with Lisa started off with her telling me why she chose to paint the mural in Old Town.
Lisa’s mural is an abstract sunset over Back Bay and she explained to me one of the reasons why she chose to paint this scene.
Lisa then talked to me about what emotion she wants to stir up and people when they look at her mural, and then she talked to me about some of the memories she has tied with the view of Back Bay that the mural is based on.
At the end of my chat with Lisa Weaver, I asked if she wanted to continue painting in this style or try a different one for her next painting and if she had any ideas of what she wanted to paint next.