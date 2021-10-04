Day shelter and sobering centre reopens

- Advertisement -

As of this morning, the day shelter and sobering centre in Yellowknife has reopened.

The centre has been closed since September 11th when a number of COVID-19 cases and exposures reduced staffing capacity to a point that services could not be provided.

The reopening hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the day shelter portion of the facility and from 3 p.m. to 7a.m. for the overnight sobering centre.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority says COVID-19 precautions, including enhanced screening and testing, will be in place.

“Capacity limits will remain at the facility to enable physical distancing,” they add.

The NTHSSA says ongoing isolation centre supports will be maintained for homeless and under housed individuals to safely isolate if they become COVID-19 positive to reduce potential for further spread in the community.

“Yellowknife’s homeless population exceeds the capacity of our sheltering services and the opening of this service does not negate the need for more day sheltering space as winter quickly approaches,” the authority adds.

The centre is operated by the NWT Disabilities Council and is located at 5111, 51st street.