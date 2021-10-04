Behchokǫ̀ restrictions order extended with additional enforcement

- Advertisement -

The Chief Public Health Officer is extending the Behchokǫ̀ COVID-19 restrictions order while also introducing travel enforcement measures.

The amended order goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. on October 4th and is being extended until October 18th at 11:59 p.m.

The order now allows for further enforcement that restricts travel in and out of the community without proof of vaccination.

If travellers do not have proof of vaccination, they are required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken on the day of travel.

This proof can be shown with an assessment card given to the traveller after undergoing a rapid test at a health centre. It is valid for 72-hours.

For those travellers that have no proof of vaccination but have already had COVID-19 and recovered within the prior 180 days, an exemption letter from OCPHO is required.

Exceptions are being made for residents who require travel due to a medical emergency and those accompanying them; travelling for a medical appointment and those accompanying them; essential workers; supply chain workers; and those in transport by a Peace Officer.

People who are symptomatic must have a COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination status while children younger than 2 years old do not require testing.

Anyone who has COVID-19; is a contact of a person who has COVID-19; lives with someone who has COVID-19; has been told to self-isolate or isolate by a healthcare provider; has symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting assessment are not permitted to leave isolation for the purpose of travelling out of Behchokǫ̀.

Enforcement of these restrictions is being provided by security in the Community of Behchokǫ̀.