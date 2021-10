- Advertisement -

A black bear sow and her cub have been spotted several times beside the airport since Friday

The department of ENR said in a Facebook post that they are trying to relocate them.

They are reminding residents to avoid that area and the sand pits as the bears may move through that location.

The department says ENR officers are monitoring the situation.

Anyone in the Yellowknife area who sees a bear is asked to call 867 873-7181 to report it.