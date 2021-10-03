Three more exposure locations in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife continues to be hit with a flurry of exposure locations as four more locations in the city dating back to September 23rd were flagged.

All residents who were out shopping at Walmart on October 1st between the times of 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Anytime Fitness is listed as an exposure location on the days of September 23rd – October 1st from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

The last exposure location is Red Apple Restaurant on September 26th from 10:30 p.m. – 11:40 a.m.

This makes 19 locations that have been listed in Yellowknife as exposure locations since Tuesday.