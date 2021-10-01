Eligible residents 75+ in Yellowknife, Behchoko to be given third doses

- Advertisement -

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority is now offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 years of age and older.

At the direction of the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, they will be starting a limited roll-out immediately in Yellowknife, N’Dilo, Dettah, and Behchoko.

The NTHSSA says it’s taking this step to ensure the continued safeguarding of NWT residents against the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the territory.

“These 3rd doses will be administered on a voluntary basis, after a minimum of six months following a resident’s second dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” they add.

Anyone who turns 75 by December 31st is eligible for the third dose.

Appointments in the identified communities – which are being prioritized due to the current outbreak – can be booked now.

The NTHSSA says further guidance for communities or groups outside those identified in this notice will be provided at a later time.