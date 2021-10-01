COVID-19 outbreak declared in Aven Manor

- Advertisement -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by the Chief Public Health Officer in the Aven Manor long-term care facility in Yellowknife.

There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to the facility.

The CPHO says all it takes for an outbreak to be declared in a long-term care facility is one person who lives or works in the facility developing COVID-19.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority says the facility is now closed to visitors.

Since the pandemic began, the NTHSSA has implemented protective measures in long-term care facilities including continuous masking of all staff and visitors, vaccination, staff and visitor screening questionnaires, and limitations to numbers of visitors.

Further response measures, including site wide testing for staff and residents, and enhanced environmental cleaning, were implemented today, says the NTHSSA.