COVID-19 restrictions extended in Yellowknife with added restrictions

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer have updated the COVID-19 gathering order in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah.

This amended order will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight and will be extended to 11:59 p.m. on October 11th.

Schools, colleges and trade schools will continue to remain closed to in person learning for the duration of the order.

The revised order now means that households are no longer allowed to host visitors indoors and only the members within their household are allowed to gather indoors with a few exceptions.

- Advertisement -

Single member households can bubble with one additional household; caregiver providing care to an individual; regularly scheduled childcare arrangements and respite needs; persons responding to emergencies, including but not limited to medical emergencies, police emergencies and urgent home repairs; previously approved family reunification.

The timing of the order means it will be in place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Yellowknife currently has 172 active cases, the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic.