53 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, 71 recovered

By
Keven Dow
-
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
There have been 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 24th.

There are now 243 active cases among residents in the territory. 166 of those are in Yellowknife, while 57 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 850. A total of 599 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the NWT is now up to five.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 28. ICU admissions remain at 12.

Keven Dow
News. Keven moved here from Ontario in November of 2018. As of December Keven is back to doing full-time news after transitioning into a news/mid-days position in late 2019. Prior to that, he was doing weekends/news for about 8-9 months. He's from a small tomato town in Ontario and went to College at Fanshawe for Radio Broadcasting. He loves talking about sports, entertainment, the community, and local events. Got a news tip? Email me at [email protected]

