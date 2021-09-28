53 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, 71 recovered

- Advertisement -

There have been 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 24th.

There are now 243 active cases among residents in the territory. 166 of those are in Yellowknife, while 57 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 850. A total of 599 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the NWT is now up to five.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 28. ICU admissions remain at 12.