Oxygen supply issues continue, more surgeries cut at Stanton Territorial Hospital

Stanton Territorial Hospital continues struggling to meet the demand for oxygen supply in treating COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The total number of hospitalizations connected to the current outbreak is now at 26, with 12 people being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The Health and Social Services Authority said in a statement they have created a secondary ICU site within the hospital to distribute the patients requiring ventilator support to a separate oxygen distribution zone.

“Bedside oxygen tanks, which have yet to be implemented, are prepared for use should they be required,” says the authority.

The NTHSSA says they’ve been working remotely with the contractor who installed the oxygen infrastructure at Stanton and have arranged an immediate site visit to assist with finding a solution.

Technicians are scheduled to be on site this weekend.

The NTHSSA says discussions regarding federal support have indicated potential equipment availability that will add capacity for oxygen delivery at Stanton.

“Assessment is ongoing to confirm this and plan how it may be implemented to address this issue,” they add.

The authority says this issue has led to delays for certain procedures or appointments.

Exercise stress tests will continue to be booked for urgent needs only. while elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures will be evaluated and most will be cancelled until October 1st.

Non-essential Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Language Pathology appointments will also be cancelled until October 1st.

The NTHSSA says clients who are impacted by these changes will be contacted directly for rebooking.