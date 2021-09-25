Several city facilities closing in YK until October 4th

- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife is implementing changes at City facilities following the recent COVID-19 gatherings order from the GNWT.

City Hall, the Fieldhouse, the Multiplex and the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will all be closed effective September 25th to October 4th.

Events and programs run by the city are suspended until October 4th or until directed otherwise by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The Municipal Enforcement Division will also be closed to the public. Residents can still contact dispatch and reach MED via e-mail.

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Public Library will be open by appointment only while the Yellowknife Community Arena will continue to function as a temporary day shelter, as it is considered an essential service.

City buses will have a capacity of 50 passengers at a time and masks will continue to be required.

Outdoor facilities, including parks and playgrounds, will remain open with signage reaffirming public safety steps and OCPHO restrictions including respecting the 25 person limit for outdoor gatherings.

The city says they will update residents as the situation develops.

More information on facility closures, programs, memberships and refunds can be found on their website.