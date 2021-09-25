Update: Missing man located deceased

- Advertisement -

Update: On September 25th, searchers located the 29-year-old missing man who had entered the water near the boat launch at approximately 4:20 a.m. on September 24th.

He was located, deceased at approximately 11 a.m. on September 25, in the water, near the shore, where he was last seen.

He was transported back by boat, to the care of the RCMP. RCMP are now assisting NWT Coroner Services with a Coroner’s Act investigation.

RCMP are thanking all the community volunteers who assisted with the search and offer their condolences to the family and friends of the man.

Inuvik RCMP said Friday that they had initiated a search and rescue operation, looking for the missing man last seen in the water near the boat launch.

Police say they received a call for service at around 4:20 a.m. on September 24th, regarding a potentially missing person.

By the time they attended the scene, the 29-year-old man had gone into the water and could no longer be seen.

They did however find a second person, a woman, who was attended to by Inuvik Fire and EMS.

Currently, the ongoing search for the missing man is both on land and water near the boat launch.

A helicopter has been deployed with RCMP resources on board. Several partner agencies are assisting with the investigation.

Volunteers from the community have also joined the search, under the stewardship of the RCMP.

As this is early in the process, RCMP say they do not have further information at this time and that updates will be provided as they become available.