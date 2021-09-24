Exposure notice on two flights

- Advertisement -

There are two new exposure notices on flights in the NWT.

One is for North Wright Airways flight 126 from Yellowknife to Délı̨nę on September 23.

Fully vaccinated people should self monitor, those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

The same rules apply to another flight, this one Edmonton to Yellowknife flight ET244 on September 20.

- Advertisement -

The exposure notice applies to people between rows 4 and 10.

The exposure notices on the flights aren’t the only active ones in Yellowknife, polling stations at the Explorer Hotel and the Multiplex have been listed as sites of potential COVID-19 exposures.

The other most recent public exposure location in Yellowknife was at the Capitol Theatre on September 14th from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. for anyone who was watching Malignant.