Yellowknife RCMP investigating break and enter into downtown business

Yellowknife RCMP are seeking information on an alleged break and enter to a building in the downtown area.

At approximately 6:35 a.m. on September 23rd, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call regarding an audio alarm at a building on Franklin Ave in the 45th St area.

Upon arrival at the building, officers saw damage to the back door. No suspects were located when officers cleared the building.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who may have information on the suspects or this incident to contact them at 867-669-1111.