Voting polls at Explorer Hotel, Multiplex listed as exposure site

Certain residents who were voting at the Explore Hotel and the Multiplex on election day should self-monitor for symptoms.

A new public exposure notification from the GNWT says voting polls at the Explore Hotel on September 20th from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. are now an exposure location. Voting polls at the Multiplex the same day from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m are also an exposure location.

If anyone who attended these locations is to get symptoms, they are to Isolate and get tested.

Yellowknife has been experiencing community transmission for the better part of the month.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said a few weeks ago they would not be providing routine public exposure notifications in the city but would be listing high risk public exposures.

The most recent public exposure location in Yellowknife was at the Capitol Theatre on September 14th from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. for anyone who was watching Malignant.