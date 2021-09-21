NWT sees a second COVID-19 death in the territory

- Advertisement -

A second NWT resident has died due to COVID-19.

NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola confirmed the news in a statement, but did not release the name of the person nor the community they are from.

“As Chief Public Health Officer, I wish to express my condolences to the family, friends, and community of the deceased for their loss,” she said.

Gabe Kochon, a 92 year-old Fort Good Hope elder, was the first NWT resident to die of COVID-19 in August.

The COVID-19 outbreak as a whole continued to worsen, with 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since September 17.

There are also new hospitalizations and ICU admissions, which have climbed to 22 and 9 respectively.

The Office of the CPHO says 77 per cent of the total hospitalized cases were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of cases connected to the Sahtu outbreak has increased to 685 — 227 of those are active cases, plus four active out-of-territory cases, with 452 cases having been resolved — 444 NWT residents and eight out-of-territory cases and two deaths.