- Advertisement -

There have been 30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 16th

There are now 248 active cases among residents in the territory. 145 of those are in Yellowknife, while 46 are in Behchokǫ̀ and 33 are in Whatì.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 627.

A total of 378 cases have been resolved – 371 NWT residents and seven out-of-territory cases.

The total number of hospitalizations associated with the current outbreak is now at 22.