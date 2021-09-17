Man charged with several child sex offences in Norman Wells

- Advertisement -

Norman Wells RCMP and the NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation unit have charged a man as a result of an investigation into reports of alleged sexual offences with children.

On June 24, 2021, Norman Wells RCMP received a report of the alleged sexual offences, involving a 44-year-old man, Grant Carey and a youth.

Norman Wells RCMP began an investigation and were assisted by the NT RCMP ICE unit. Two more victims were identified over the course of the investigation.

The incidents occurred in Norman Wells, where the man was employed and are believed to have occurred between January 1st, 2019 and June 24th, 2021.

- Advertisement -

By the time the incidents were reported, the man had already left the community to return to his native Newfoundland.

Once the investigation had obtained evidence to proceed with charges, the Newfoundland RCMP arrested Carey.

He was arrested on two counts of Child luring; two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child; one count of Sexual exploitation of a young person; one count of invitation to sexual touching; and three counts of Sexual Interference.

Cpl Chris Whynot, Norman Wells RCMP Detachment Commander says investigations into allegations of sexual offences that involve youth are a priority for the RCMP to investigate in an appropriate manner and with sensitivity to the young victims.

Carey appeared before a judge in Newfoundland and has been released on conditions. He will appear in Territorial Court in Norman Wells at a yet to be determined date.

If anyone has information related to potential criminal offences involving Carey, they are asked to contact the Norman Wells RCMP at 580-1111.

As Carey may have had employment in Nunavut, and in Newfoundland, they are also extending the request for anyone with information to bring it to their local RCMP detachment.