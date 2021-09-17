Temporary prohibition order in effect in Behchokǫ̀

- Advertisement -

Liquor is being temporarily prohibited from entering Behchokǫ̀ until October 12th.

That means no person shall consume, purchase, sell or transport liquor within the community. The order began on September 15th.

Behchokǫ̀ town council says they applied for a temporary prohibition order from the GNWT due to public safety concerns caused by a significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity.

A temporary prohibition order lasts up to 10 days, meaning the community government asked for three consecutive orders lasting until thanksgiving.

Another reason for the TPO is because Behchoko has been hit hard lately by COVID-19, as the community has 38 active cases as of September 15th.

A containment order was issued in Behchokǫ̀ on September 9th where the Chief Public Health Officer said indoor or outdoor gatherings could only include household members.

Masking in indoor public spaces was also made mandatory while non-essential travel to and from the community is heavily advised against.

Behchokǫ̀ is currently experiencing community transmission meaning any public place is a potential exposure site to COVID-19.

UPDATE: Behchokǫ̀ RCMP say they made a significant alcohol seizure on the day a new liquor prohibition order was put in place by Behchokǫ̀ community leaders September 15th.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 15th, Behchokǫ̀ RCMP were conducting a check stop when they stopped a vehicle headed into Behchokǫ̀.

Members located and seized a total of 20 – 375 ml bottles of vodka/whiskey, along with a further two – 740 ml bottles, and five – 1140 ml bottles, of vodka.

Acting Staff Sergeant Braden Stephenson, Detachment Commander says they will continue to support partner agencies and community leaders in all efforts to address substance abuse and the harm it can bring.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 392-1111.