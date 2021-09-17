Some students from Diamond Jenness isolating after COVID-19 exposure

- Advertisement -

Diamond Jenness Secondary School is keeping some students and staff at home as they have reportedly been exposed to COVID-19.

In a letter sent out to parents, the school said contact tracing is ongoing and letters have been sent out to people who have been exposed to the virus.

Some students and staff are isolating at home today, and virtual learning has been set up, but the school is still open for other students.

“We continue to work closely with public health officials to take all relevant precautionary measures and follow all of the guidelines,” the school wrote in a letter to parents.

Currently there are two active cases of COVID-19 in Hay River, one of them led to a state of alert being declared in the K’atl’odeeche First Nation.

It is not immediately clear how many cases have been reported at the school, and how many people are isolating.

A spokesperson for the GNWT did not confirm how many cases were reported at the school. Staff from the school did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.

“The OCPHO recommends that students unaffected by the situation continue to attend classes and wear their masks in all school settings as well as that students follow healthy habits like regularly washing hands, staying home if you are sick or feeling unwell and if you are 12 years of age and older getting the vaccination to protect yourself against severe outcomes from COVID-19,” a GNWT spokesperson said.

“The OCPHO does not identify any additional risk to the public at this time,” they added.