25 new cases of COVID-19, three new hospitalizations

There have been 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory since September 15, mostly in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀ and Whatì.

There are now 134 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, around 60 per cent of the territory’s toptal active case total of 220, dropping below two-thirds.

Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ were prioritized for a new vaccine program, which gives third doses of the Moderna vaccine to immunocompromised and frontline workers.

The two communities are being prioritized because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the areas, according to a statement from Dr. Kami Kandola, Chief Public Health Officer for the NWT.

There have been three new hospitalizations since September 15, bringing the total number of hospitalizations associated with the current situation to 21. The total number of intensive care unit admissions have been 7.

The total number of recent cases has increased to 597.

A total of 370 cases have been resolved – 376 NWT residents and four out of territory cases.