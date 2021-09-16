Meet the candidates: federal election coverage

- Advertisement -

This page is your hub for coverage of the 2021 federal election.

MyTrueNorthNow.com interviewed all the candidates, asking about their plans for the economy, Covid recovery, climate change and reconciliation.

Conservative candidate Lea Mollison did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

Links to the interviews have been placed in chronological order of when the candidates were interviewed.

Also included are links to MyTrueNorthNow.com’s articles from the debate, and other articles.

Voting happens on September 20.

Kelvin Kotchilea — NDP

Click here to see Kotchilea’s Q+A.

Michael McLeod (incumbent) — Liberal

Click here to see McLeod’s Q+A.

Jane Groenewegen — independent

Click here to see Groenewegen’s Q+A.

Roland Laufer — Green Party

Click here to see Laufer’s Q+A.

Other links



What was said at the NWT candidates debate?

NDP Indigenous housing strategy within first 100 days in office

What the NWT gets from the Liberal’s platform

Full results of election may not be in for a few days after voting