16 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, outbreak declared at Snare Hydro Systems worksite

There have been 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 14th including two people at the NWT Power Corporation Snare Hydro System worksite.

This has caused the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer to declare an outbreak at the worksite about 140 km northwest of Yellowknife.

One person was said to have acquired the virus on site.

The OCPHO says an outbreak in a closed facility in the NWT is declared when one or more confirmed or probable case(s) of COVID-19 is acquired within the facility.

They say the investigation determined there is no COVID-19 exposure in NWT communities from this outbreak.

“Public Health officials are working with the NTPC to ensure the two positive cases and associated contacts continue to safely isolate,” they add.

NTPC says they will test all employees at the work site, and continue to work with Public Health officials to mitigate additional risk of further transmission.

There are now 199 active cases among residents in the territory. 128 of those are in Yellowknife, while 30 are in Behchokǫ̀ and 23 are in Whatì.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 572.

A total of 372 cases have been resolved – 365 NWT residents and seven out-of-territory cases.

The total number of hospitalizations associated with the current outbreak is now at 18.