Yellowknife RCMP looking for help to locate missing 55 year-old man

Yellowknife RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 55-year old Jason Crummey from Yellowknife.

Crummey was last seen near the downtown core in Yellowknife on September 12th.

Crummey has brown/grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

There is no clothing description at this time.

Through the investigation this far, it is believed that Crummey may be working in a camp. Any other information is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Crummey is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.