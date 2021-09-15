36 new cases in NWT COVID-19 outbreak

- Advertisement -

There have been 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory since September 13, mostly in Yellowknife and Whatì.

There are now 121 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, over two-thirds of the current total of 181 active cases among residents in the territory.

An isolation order has been issued for the city and Ndilǫ and Dettah — this means anyone anybody in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah who receives a positive COVID-19 test is to isolate immediately for a period of 10 days.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says they are behind on contact tracing and have stopped releasing all COVID-19 exposure locations, and are now only releasing details about high risk locations.

Whatì has been placed under a containment order after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the community.

The total number of recent cases has increased to 556.

A total of 370 cases have been resolved – 363 NWT residents and four out of territory cases.