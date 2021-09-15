Wet Nosed Wednesdays Ranger By Tyler Mathieson - Wednesday, Sep. 15th, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Ranger! Ranger is a unique-looking boy. He is three years old and a bit of an escape artist. He likes female dogs better than males and sometimes takes a little while to warm up to some people. He is a very robust dog. If you would love to bring Ranger home email [email protected] or [email protected]. - Advertisement -