Last Yellowknife farmer’s market day cancelled

Yellowknifers will miss out on the last farmer’s market day of the year, as the organizers have decided to cancel Tuesday’s event.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowknife, the YKFM have decided to cancel the last market of the 2021 season,” the organizers wrote in a post to Facebook.

The market had been happening every Tuesday in Somba K’e Civic Plaza throughout the summer and September 14 was scheduled to be the last day.



But the COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowknife has continued to worsen, with restrictions on gatherings put in place last week.

There are now 97 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, over 70 percent of the current total of 134 active cases among residents in the territory.