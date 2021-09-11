Funding to expand, create child care spaces in NWT now available

- Advertisement -

The GNWT is now accepting applications for a $1 million fund to support the preservation, expansion and creation of child care spaces in communities across the NWT

The Early Childhood Infrastructure Fund provides non-profit organizations and Indigenous governments with funding for infrastructure repairs and retrofits for child care spaces.

ECE Minister R.J. Simpson says the lack of infrastructure is a significant barrier to the development of licensed centre-based early learning and child care programs across the NWT.

“Suitable buildings that meet the requirements for providing child care are hard to find, and renovations are often very expensive,” he adds.



Simpson says this funding helps organizations to pursue needed renovations that allows them to expand on or start new early learning and child care programs and provide families with a safe and caring environment for children to learn and grow in.

“We recognize that quality early learning and child care programs play an important role in promoting the social, emotional, physical and cognitive development of young children and can support positive lifelong benefits,” he adds.

Simpson says the GNWT has funded nine projects since implementing the ECIF program.

The proposal deadline is December 10th at 5 p.m.

Organizations can go online for information on how to apply or they can call the early childhood consultants in their region.