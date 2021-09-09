For this True North Tale, I sat down with Northern artists Ciaran Whittle who’s been here since December of 2019. And to start off our chat Ciaran tells me one of the things that inspired him to become a musician was just how musical his hometown in Scotland was
Ciaran talks to me about how he came up to Yellowknife and how he was more used to the northern weather than you’d expect.
Ciaran did write some original songs when he was in university, but as an artist, the main thing that he loves performing are old Gaelic folk songs, and during our chat, I asked Ciaran, what are some of his favorite parts about being an artist.
Ciaran hosted a couple of online concerts in 2020 but in 2021 He got the chance to perform in front of people, and he told me how it feels to perform these old Gaelic folk songs in front of people who’ve never heard them before,
And even though Ciaran’s only been up here since December of 2019 he ends off our chat together saying how much he’s enjoyed the NWT so far.