Stanton Foundation receives $50k estate donation towards ECU beds

- Advertisement -

An estate donation valued at $50,000.00 has been received by the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation in memory of Avis “Mavis” Luella Lillegran.

Executive Director, Patty Olexin-Lang was very surprised to learn about this wonderful and unexpected gift. She received the news from Mavis’s executor, Lynda Lou Gourlie.

“Mavis’s wish was to give back to Stanton and the Extended Care Unit, for the care and compassion provided to her sister Joyce Lillegran, over the past few years” she adds.

Olexin-Lang says the timing of this donation is perfect, as there is a need to replace three hospital grade, therapeutic beds in the extended care unit.

- Advertisement -

“These beds are designed to reduce all stages of pressure injuries, reduce falls and provide easier access for caregivers while providing more comfort for patients,” she adds.

Olexin-Lang says the approximate cost per bed is $15,000.

“Stanton is currently testing four different models of therapeutic mattresses and expects to choose one in the coming month or so,” she adds.

Olexin-Lang says once a bed is chosen, it will become the standard of use among other extended care units within the NWT Health and Social Services Authority.