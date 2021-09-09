Legislative Assembly closing its doors once again

- Advertisement -

The legislative assembly building in Yellowknife will be closed to the public until further notice.

All public events and tours will be suspended during this time.

Upcoming public meetings held by Standing Committees will go forward as planned and can be watched online.

This comes just two months after the legislative assembly opened its doors back up after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

Public health measures were put in place Wednesday to help curb community transmission in in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Ndilǫ and Dettah.

There are currently 73 cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife.