Students hold climate protest on Franklin Avenue

- Advertisement -

Students from several schools in Yellowknife gathered outside the Canada Post office on Franklin Avenue to protest inaction on climate change.

September 8 has been made an annual day for climate action by 350, an international organization.

The organization is named after 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide, which researchers said is the upper limit of parts per million of carbon dioxide that will allow the earth to survive safely without the damaging effects of climate change.

“We can inspire the other communities as well, to act — definitely around the North,” said Cassie, a student at Sir John Franklin Secondary School. “In the past, we’ve been making strides for a greener future and a more sustainable territory.

Cassie, one of the student organizers, said there were 67 similar events happening around the country, with this being the only one in the territories.

“And I think that by encouraging our politicians to be more aware of climate change and act on our issues, such as waste management, greener energy, and including all the citizens in sustainability, we can make a big change in Canada and lead the world to a greener future.”