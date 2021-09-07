Inuvik RCMP requesting help in locating missing 29 year-old man

- Advertisement -

Inuvik RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year old Joseph Omilgoituk from Inuvik.

Omilgoituk was last seen near the downtown core in Inuvik at approximately 12 p.m. on September 4th.

He is an Indigenous man, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Omilgoituk was last seen wearing a short black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Omilgoituk is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.