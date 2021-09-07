Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at Weledeh Catholic School

- Advertisement -

Two children attending Weledeh Catholic School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says school administration has contacted families of the students in the two affected classrooms directly.

Dr. Kami Kandola says all students in the involved classrooms are considered contacts. They are required to isolate and it is recommended that they get tested.

Any child that was not in an affected classroom is not required to isolate at this time.

Kandola says at present, there is no known transmission of COVID-19 at the school.

“The use of masks in all school settings and other measures currently in place reduce the risk of transmission in schools,” she adds.

She says since transmission did not occur at the school, this situation is not classified as an outbreak.

“We recommend that in person learning continue at Weledeh Catholic School for classes unaffected by this exposure,” she adds.

Parents of children across all grades at Weledeh are asked to check diligently for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 in their children.