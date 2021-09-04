Sudden death occurs at Yellowknife’s sobering centre

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a sudden death at the Yellowknife sobering centre.

RCMP says Paramedics were attending to an unresponsive, 38-year-old man at the centre on September 3rd at around 6:40 p.m.

They transported the man to the Stanton Territorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The RCMP are assisting the NWT Coroner Services with a Coroners Act investigation.

At this time there is no risk to the public, and no evidence of criminality.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.