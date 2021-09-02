B.C. adds 801 COVID-19 cases, 66 in Island Health region

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 is once again spreading rapidly across B.C.

The new outbreaks are being driven mostly by those who aren’t fully vaccinated against the virus.

From August 25th to the 31st, they accounted for 79 percent of cases.

And, from August 18th to 31st, they made up 84 percent of hospitalizations.

BC health minister Adrian Dix is calling on those who haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, to get their shot: “I believe in, absolutely, the value in vaccination, demonstrated by the fact that, age-adjusted, you are 34 times more likely to be hospitalized if you are unvaccinated, and there are things that you aren’t going to be able to do, if you are unvaccinated.”

COVID has taken a deadly toll in the hard-hit Interior Health region.

In the past 24 hours, the province reported six new COVID-related deaths, all in the B.C. Interior.

Closer to home, of the 801 cases reported this afternoon, 66 were in the island health region.