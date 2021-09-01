Tulita self-declares 10-day lockdown as one positive case confirmed

- Advertisement -

The community of Tulita is entering a self declared 10-day lockdown.

The hamlet made the move after one person tested positive for COVID-19. The lockdown was initially declared when a rapid response test kit came back a presumptive positive on August 31, according to reporting by Cabin Radio. That result has since been confirmed.

Only essential travel is allowed during the lockdown.



The lockdown includes a banning on gatherings, visiting other households and doubling on ATV’s — although visits are permitted if you’re caring for an Elder or a vulnerable person.

A liquor prohibition is also in effect till September 24.



This is the first COVID-19 case in Tulita. Prior to this, the community was the only one in the Sahtu region not to have a confirmed case connected to the Sahtu outbreak.



The outbreak has spread to a number of communities in the territory, with the total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak reaching 333 — although the majority of those have recovered, with only 115 active cases.



The lockdown started yesterday and will be in place until September 10.