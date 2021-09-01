Nine new COVID-19 cases, 12 more recovered

- Advertisement -

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since August 30th, with 12 more cases having been resolved.

Six of the new cases are in Yellowknife while the other three are in Fort Good Hope.

There are 115 active cases among residents in the territory plus two active out of territory cases.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 333.

A total of 215 cases connected to the outbreak have been resolved to date, with 213 of them belonging to NWT residents.

There was another hospitalization bringing the total number related to this outbreak up to six. All six hospitalizations belong to unvaccinated residents.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says an individual at the North Slave Correctional Centre has tested positive for COVID-19 today.

“Contact tracing is underway and all known contacts with the individual who tested positive have been notified and are being monitored for signs and symptoms,” she adds.

The temporary visitation restriction at Stanton Territorial Hospital has been extended through to 8 a.m. on September 2nd as a precaution while contact tracing and testing is conducted related to a COVID-19 case.