Tuktoyaktuk man facing firearm charges

NT RCMP, along with Tuktoyaktuk RCMP have taken a man into custody regarding two separate discharges of a firearm in the community.

RCMP received the first call for service on August 28, at approximately 5 a.m, however, the suspect had fled the scene by the time they arrived.

Evidence indicated a single rifle shot had been discharged, with no injuries and no physical damage to property.

Police commenced a search throughout the community but could not locate the suspect.

RCMP received another call for service on August 29, at approximately 1:40 a.m. regarding a similar incident but once again the suspect had fled the scene.

Police later identified 38 year-old Kris Elias as the suspect in both incidents.

The NT RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services unit were mobilized and arrived in Tuktoyaktuk on August 30th, and proceeded to assist with locating Elias.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Elias was located and was taken into custody without incident.

Kristopher Elias, of Tuktoyaktuk, was charged with multiple different offenses, most of them having to do with having/using a firearm.