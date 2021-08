- Advertisement -

The Edmonton to Inuvik Canadian North Flight 244 on August 27th has been added to the growing list of exposure notices in the NWT.

Fully vaccinated residents who were in rows 1 – 7 are being told to self monitor and wear a mask in all public places.

Partially or unvaccinated residents are to self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

This is the third time this month that the Canadian North Flight 244 plane has been flagged as an exposure location.