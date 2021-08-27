Explorer Hotel listed as most recent COVID-19 exposure site

- Advertisement -

The Explorer Hotel is the latest site in Yellowknife to be included on the GNWT’s growing list of COVID-19 exposure notifications.

Anyone who was in any of the hotel areas from August 19th to the 23rd should self-monitor for symptoms and wear a mask in all public places.

The GNWT also updated its notice regarding flights from Yellowknife to Gameti. All three flights on August 22nd from Yellowknife to Gameti have been listed as exposure notices.

Fully vaccinated residents on those flights are to self monitor while those who are partially or unvaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

As for Yellowknife, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says residents should continue to consider all public spaces as exposure sites.

To help reduce community transmission, residents are being advised to limit indoor gatherings for the time being.

The full list of exposure notices in place can be found on the GNWT’s website.