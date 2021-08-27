For this True North Tale, I sat down and interviewed another great northern artist, this time, Abe Drennan. He started off our chat talking about the beginnings of his musical journey and how he wasn’t the first performer in his family
Almost a decade ago he came up to Inuvik for three months of substitute teaching at East Three Elementary School and Abe enjoyed Inuvik so much that when the three months were over, he went back to Ontario to move the rest of his family to the north.
Since he has such a love for music and teaching. He loves melding those two worlds together whenever he gets the chance
All of Abe’s music can be found at his website abedrennan.com And to end off my True North Tale with Abe Drennan. He tells me what inspires him,