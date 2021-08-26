Sept. 30 made National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

- Advertisement -

September 30 will officially be the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Government workers will get a paid day off. But other workers won’t.

That’s because the NWT Employment Standards Act has not been amended to introduce the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as an NWT-wide statutory holiday.

“The introduction of this holiday for the territory’s public service will be an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of the residential school system and its impacts on Indigenous people and communities across the territory and Canada,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a statement.

The federal government is also recognizing the day, who announced it would be recognized as a statutory holiday back in June.

It will be recognized annually.