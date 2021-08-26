Fort Simpson RCMP looking for information in residential fire

- Advertisement -

Fort Simpson RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify people who may have information relating to the residential fire over the weekend.

The fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, August 22nd, in a residential area north on 100th Street and was put out by the local Fire Department.

RCMP are still investigating what they deemed to be a ‘suspicious fire’ and have shared two photos with people they believe may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or the people in the photo is asked to call Fort Simpson RCMP at 695-1111.