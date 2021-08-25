3rd doses of vaccine being provided to NWT long term care residents

- Advertisement -

The NTHSSA will be offering a limited roll-out of 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to all residents living in long term care facilities.

The move was made at the direction of the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer to ensure the continued safeguarding of LTC facilities against the ongoing outbreak in the territory.

“With community spread of the Delta variant now confirmed, and the fact that it has been at least 6 months since the administration of second doses to the majority of NWT LTC residents, third doses of the vaccine will now be provided to those living in these facilities,” read an NTHSSA statement.

These 3rd doses will be administered on a voluntary basis, after a minimum of five months following a resident’s second dose, or a minimum of six months following their first dose of the vaccine.

- Advertisement -

“LTC residents are being exclusively prioritized for this initiative due to the high risk of health complications in this specific population,” reads the statement.

The NTHSSA says they await further direction from the OCPHO with regards to further roll-out of 3rd doses to other NWT residents.

First and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be available for all eligible residents through local health centres or public health offices.

They can visit the NTHSSA website or call their local health centre for more information.