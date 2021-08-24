Three exposure notices in Hay River

- Advertisement -

More exposure notices have been released, this time in Hay River.

The Two Seasons Campground, Hay River BBQ on August 21 between 7 and 8 p.m., the Super A Grocery Store on August 20 between 11-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m. and the Rings Drugstore on August 20 between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. were all identified as sites that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

People who were at any of the locations are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

These are the first exposure notices issued in the community, although there have been other exposures nearby.

The K’atlodeeche First Nation declared a State of Emergency after a household in the community was exposed to COVID-19. Masks are being made mandatory within the community and that visits between houses would be barred for the time being.

There is currently one case in Hay River and another in Fort Providence — where there are also three exposure notices in place.

There are now 220 active COVID-19 cases in the territory.