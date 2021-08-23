Exposure notice on YK to Norman Wells flight

- Advertisement -

There’s an exposure notice on Saturday’s Canadian North flight from Yellowknife to Norman Wells.

Anyone who flew on Canadian North Flight 244 and was sitting in between rows 14-20 is being asked by public health to isolate for 10-days and arrange for testing if they are not fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated passengers need only to self-monitor for symptoms.

There are now 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory, connected to the Sahtu outbreak. Those numbers weren’t updated over the weekend, but new numbers will come on Monday.

There is a long list of exposure notices in effect, including at 17 different locations in Yellowknife. A full list can be found here.