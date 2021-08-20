Power outage in Fort Providence, gas pumps not working

- Advertisement -

A power outage in Fort Providence has left the community without gas service.

An accident involving a dump truck took out a power line in the community, cutting off power around 1:40 p.m. this afternoon.

The community is one of the few stops along Highway 3 for travellers travelling to and from Alberta.

That means drivers passing through the area won’t be able to stop and get gas until it’s restored.

Ross Stanley, manager of Northland Utilities in Hay River, says the lineman had to drive up from Hay River because there aren’t any in Fort Providence.

He said he expects most customers will have power back by tonight, but some may have it back sooner than others, depending on which parts of the equipment are damaged.

The Snowshoe Inn and the Northern convenience stores also doesn’t have gas, according to Linda Cross, the Big River gas station’s acting manager.