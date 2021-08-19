Territory almost three quarters fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The territory is almost at a 75 per cent vaccination rate as over 450 new residents became fully vaccinated this past week.

After what was the slowest vaccination week of the year last week, the NWT is now 74 percent fully vaccinated and 78 percent partially vaccinated.

473 residents received the second dose of the vaccine for the week ending August 14th, up big time over the recorded low of 284 last week.

As for first doses, 265 residents received a shot, over 100 more than this time last week.

This means 31,756 residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 33,711 first doses have also been delivered to residents.

Due to the rising number of cases nationally and more recently locally, the territory says they will amend the approach to leisure travel once it hits the 75 percent vaccination threshold.

Last week the government confirmed that they will not be able to fully meet the criteria set out in Emerging Wisely as phase four requires the national seven-day average case count to be below 1,000.

As of August 11th, the national seven day moving average was 1,129, however that number is likely higher now as it does not include the influx of new cases in the NWT over the past week.

A GNWT spokesperson said last week they would only be opening up the territory to leisure travel for fully vaccinated travellers wanting to come to the NWT.

“This is a less risky option, given the fourth wave and spread of the delta variant, and a large unvaccinated population of young people going into the school setting,” they added.