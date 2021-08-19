Sahtu outbreak COVID-19 case count continues to rise

- Advertisement -

​​The COVID-19 case count continues to rise in the NWT, with 129 active cases now confirmed, mostly connected to the Sahtu outbreak.

There are currently less than 5 hospitalizations.

The outbreak in the Sahtu started at the traditional games tournament held from August 5 to 9 in Fort Good Hope, which NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola described as a “super-spreader event.”

The NWT is also updating its COVID-19 dashboard to include data on what percentage of the cases are in unvaccinated people.

The Sahtu region is one of the areas of the territory with the lowest vaccination rates. Colville Lake, one of the communities currently under containment order, has the lowest fully vaccinated rate of any community, sitting at just 28 per cent.

The GNWT also added some new exposure notices, mainly in Norman Wells — where there was also recently an outbreak declared at the long term care facility in the community.

Residents who were at the Norman Wells Legion on August 13 between 9 and 11 p.m. and on August 14 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. are at high risk of being exposed to the virus and need to isolate for ten days and arrange for testing.

The same advice applies to people who attended the Norman Wells Mud Bog Event between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. People who are fully vaccinated only need to self-monitor for symptoms.

Those same rules apply to people in Délı̨nę who attended the Whiskey Jack Camp Lunch on August 11. People who aren’t fully vaccinated need to isolate for ten days and arrange for testing and people who are fully vaccinated only need to self-monitor for symptoms.

There is a long list of exposure notices in effect. A full list can be found here.